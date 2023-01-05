PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSGTY opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. PT Semen Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

