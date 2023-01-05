PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSGTY opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. PT Semen Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
