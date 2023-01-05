Ashtead Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $342.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 400 ($4.82) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.19) to GBX 5,000 ($60.24) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.07) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

