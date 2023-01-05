Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.45.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
