Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $95,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

