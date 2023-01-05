PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Plans Dividend of $0.59

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5945 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
