The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, February 5th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

