LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 126.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,505,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $9,948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 184.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.