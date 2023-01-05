Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE VMO opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
