Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VMO opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

