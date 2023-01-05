Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NEWTL opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

