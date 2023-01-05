Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

