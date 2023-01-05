Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 67.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $824,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.