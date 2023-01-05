Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
