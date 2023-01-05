Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Bond Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

