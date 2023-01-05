Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RA opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $199,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

