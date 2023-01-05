Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:RA opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
