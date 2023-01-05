Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.84.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
