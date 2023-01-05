Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

