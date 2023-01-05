Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.87.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
