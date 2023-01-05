Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

