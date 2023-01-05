Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IHIT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.