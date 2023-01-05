Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IHIT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.