Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:VPV opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $13.79.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
