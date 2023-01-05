Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VPV opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

