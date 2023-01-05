Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

