Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
