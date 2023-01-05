Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.46.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.