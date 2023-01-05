Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,517.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 87,237 shares of company stock worth $610,327 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

