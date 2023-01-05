JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 3.42 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON JCGI opened at GBX 373 ($4.49) on Thursday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 489.50 ($5.90). The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.51.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.