JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 3.42 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance
LON JCGI opened at GBX 373 ($4.49) on Thursday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 489.50 ($5.90). The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.51.
About JPMorgan China Growth & Income
Featured Stories
