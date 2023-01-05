B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.3 %

RILYN stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

