BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 15.91 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is 15.66 and its 200 day moving average is 16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

