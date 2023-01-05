BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading

