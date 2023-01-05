BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
