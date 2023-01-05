B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Price Performance
RILYM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (RILYM)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.