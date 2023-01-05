B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Price Performance

RILYM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

