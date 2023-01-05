B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Increases Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
BME opened at GBX 446.30 ($5.38) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 650.70 ($7.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,145.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 394.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.76) to GBX 415 ($5.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.72) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.99) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($5.96).
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
