European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Plans GBX 1.45 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. European Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.45 ($1.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89. The firm has a market cap of £326.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.24.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

