European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Plans GBX 1.45 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. European Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.45 ($1.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89. The firm has a market cap of £326.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.24.
