Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 2.6 %

Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £135.45 million and a P/E ratio of 650.00. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 28.33 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.28.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

