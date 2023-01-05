Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 2.6 %
Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £135.45 million and a P/E ratio of 650.00. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 28.33 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.28.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.