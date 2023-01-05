BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

