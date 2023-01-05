Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE NEA opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $15.51.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
