Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEA opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $15.51.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,261,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 214,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.