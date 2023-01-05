BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

