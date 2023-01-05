BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

