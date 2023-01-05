BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.