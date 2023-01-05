Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

