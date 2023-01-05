BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

