BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:MIY opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $15.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.