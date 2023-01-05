B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

RILYT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

