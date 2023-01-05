Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $253,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

