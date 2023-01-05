Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.1 %
BPOPM opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $27.41.
