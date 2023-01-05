BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.