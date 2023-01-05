BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
