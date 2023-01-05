Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 14,559 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

LNG opened at $144.69 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

