Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $210,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $112.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

