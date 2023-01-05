Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 15,000 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.13% of Park City Group worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Park City Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

