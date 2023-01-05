Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,675 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 92,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 678,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

