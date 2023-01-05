Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $17.78 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

