Avestar Capital LLC Sells 539 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Diageo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Diageo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,158.89.

DEO stock opened at $179.76 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.30.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

