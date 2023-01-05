Avestar Capital LLC Sells 199 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $463.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

