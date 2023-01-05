Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,880 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $126.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

