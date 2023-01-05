Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $167.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

