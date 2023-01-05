Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.38 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $146.59 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average is $169.55.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

