Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.34 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $292.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.