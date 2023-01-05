Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $232,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $309.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $592.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

