Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $242,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

