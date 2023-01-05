iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $46.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

